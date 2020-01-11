Damage reports across central Alabama after storms push through the state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe storms pushed through central Alabama Saturday morning into the afternoon hours leaving some damage behind.
In Thorsby, a building that was already in the process of being torn down had some help from the storms that took it from there:
Many trees came down across the state, like this one in Cullman that unfortunately hit a house:
You likely heard the winds pick up outside wherever you were, but in Moundville, the power of that wind was captured on video when this trampoline took off:
There was some damage in Holly Pond at the high school when this walkway came down:
Another product of the wind and rain was downed power lines. One example was in Maplesville:
Another example of how strong the winds were - a mailbox couldn’t quite hang on in Holly Pond:
