Calhoun County reserve deputy undergoes brain surgery after line of duty accident

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is supporting one of their own as he undergoes brain surgery, after a freak accident that happened in the line of duty.
Reserve Deputy Jack Causey, was serving civil court papers January 3, when he slipped on a wet wheelchair ramp, fell and struck his head.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and sent home, but later that weekend with developed complications such as slurred speech.
Causey was airlifted to UAB for emergency brain surgery.
Sheriff Matthew Wade says Causey is a retired accountant and Methodist preacher, who as a reserve deputy does his work free of charge.
'He gives thousands of dollars of free voluntary service to the citizens of Calhoun County every year, and we have more people just like him, you know, that are reserves for us, and we couldn’t make it, they serve at the courthouse, they do transports, civil papers," Wade says.
Wade says Causey often works three or four days a week, up to 32 hours, voluntarily.
“We love him...we’re praying for him.”
Causey has two sons who have served in the military. His youngest, Aaron Causey, was seriously injured in an IED explosion in Afghanistan almost ten years ago. He now works at the Civilian Marksmanship Park in Talladega. Causey's other son, Matthew, is a deputy in Madison County.
Wade says it just goes to show Causey’s family have lives devoted to public service.
