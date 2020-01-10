Why has economic growth in 5 Points West stopped?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - District 8 City Councilor Steven Hoyt says he feels 5 Points West is being left out of the conversation of economic growth opportunities in Birmingham.
He says progress to revitalize his district has been slow, specifically around the Birmingham Crossplex, which was supposed to be an anchor for growth.
Councilor Hoyt says the Department of Innovation and Economic Development is the primary recruiter of businesses for the city. The good news, he says, is they are looking at a new addition to the area within months. However, more long-term development is uncertain.
“I think we’ve had at least four businesses to open up, with the Walgreen’s coming on very soon. I think they’re getting ready to break ground very soon. It might be looking like it’s happening at a snails pace,” said Hoyt.
Councilor Hoyt says 5 Points West around the Crossplex is registered as an opportunity which would give developers an incentive to build there. He’s hoping that will spur growth.
