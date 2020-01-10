A former Wendy’s manager in Chilton County charged with sexual abuse of a fellow employee

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old man who was a manager at Wendy's in Clanton will go to trial on charges of sexual abuse of a fellow employee.
Court records confirm the victim was a juvenile.
Anthony James Nunn was charged with sodomy, rape and sexual abuse in the case from May of 2019.
The 19th Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson said Nunn "forced himself on her inside the restaurant and sexually assaulted her."
Robinson said the assaults happened throughout the building.
Robinson said the victim told her parents, and Nunn was arrested.
Robinson said Nunn was initially arrested on the sexual abuse and sodomy charges in May of 2019, but he was picked up again on Jan. 7 when the rape charge was added.
Nunn is set to be arraigned in February.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.