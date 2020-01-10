VA satisfied with security after lockdown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Veterans Affairs Hospital in Birmingham is back to normal after a perceived threat from a Huntsville man sought on murder charges, put the hospital on lockdown.
Thursday there was heavy security as VA, Birmingham and UAB police departments in addition to Jefferson County Sheriff deputies and the FBI helped secure the area. The agencies worked together to safely evacuate patients, visitors and employees.
“The safety of our Veteran patients, guests and staff is our number one priority,” said BVAHCS Director Stacy Vasquez. “The steps taken were to ensure we protect those in our care. We appreciate the efforts of each law enforcement agency in their response.”
There was concern that Cornett Evans, a man accused of killing his girlfriend in Huntsville, was coming to the VA.
Visitors say the hospital moved quickly once the threat became known. “I was thinking about a terrorist attack. I didn’t know what might happen. Just scared,” Dennis Reynolds, a patient at the VA said.
Despite the inconvenience of the lockdown, all are thankful for the security in place to protect staff, patients and visitors at the hospital.
“I’m very satisfied. They went through all measures, not only for our staff but for our veterans as well and the visitors in the hospital.” Arleshia Forest, a pharmacy tech at the VA said.
Evans was later found in a Birmingham motel with a self inflicted gunshot wound.
Veterans at the VA say they wished he or family members had turned for help. "With all the services they offer here you would think its all available. If you think about it being a problem there are solutions here at the VA. " Rodgers said.
All missed appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible by calling the VA Call Center at 866-487-4243.
