Shooting investigation underway in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Around 1:20 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police were called to DCH to investigate a 31-year-old patient suffering life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to the neck.
Police say the victim, who has not yet been identified, was found in the front yard of a residence on Brooksdale Drive. He was taken to DCH for treatment before being transported to UAB.
No further details are available, but the investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.