Shelby County officials on when to open storm shelters

We talked with Shelby County officials today. One of their storm shelters is located on Mildred Street in downtown Columbiana, behind the police station and the fire department. It’s a larger shelter that can accommodate 120 people. Fire Chief Johnny Howard Jr. tells us they open the shelters if they’re under an tornado warning, meaning a tornado has been spotted on the ground or if the emergency management agency declares that the area is in the path of the polygon.