Shelby County officials on when to open storm shelters

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Now is the time to start thinking about your severe weather plan, ahead of Saturday’s potential severe weather. That could include finding the closest storm shelter.
We talked with Shelby County officials today. One of their storm shelters is located on Mildred Street in downtown Columbiana, behind the police station and the fire department. It’s a larger shelter that can accommodate 120 people. Fire Chief Johnny Howard Jr. tells us they open the shelters if they’re under an tornado warning, meaning a tornado has been spotted on the ground or if the emergency management agency declares that the area is in the path of the polygon.
"Well you know we actually ask that anybody that doesn't have the correct shelter or the proper shelter, we do have ours open and we ask that they do participate and they come down and make use of them,” says Howard.
Click here to find a list of all storm shelters in Shelby County.
