Roots and Revelry: Crepes and Blueberry Compote

Whisk together the yolks and sugar until the yolks become pale yellow. Split vanilla bean lengthwise and scrape the inside of the bean. Add the scraped insides to the cream and bring to a boil. Slowly add the scalded cream to the yolk and sugar mixture while whisking in order to prevent from scrambling the egg. Return mixture to the pot and place over low heat while stirring until the liquid naps the back of the spoon (180 degrees). Cool rapidly using an ice bath.