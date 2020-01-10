Northern District sees record number of firearm possession cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More people were sent to prison last year in Alabama’s northern district than ever before. We’re taking a deeper look at some of those convictions.
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama had a record number of firearms prosecutions in 2019. U.S. Attorney Jay Town says the district had nearly 350 federal firearms prosecutions. Town says those prosecutions include felons in possession of firearms or stolen guns.
Town says his office is working with local and state law enforcement on these cases. Town doesn’t believe the high number of convictions means there’s more crime. He says it means the feds are more aggressive and going out and catching the bad guys.
“We are aware of who our repeat offenders are, worst offenders are, alpha criminals are in each community. We’re going after them because when we remove them, we’re removing trigger pullers, we’re removing drug dealers and the worst among us,” Town said.
Town says taking illegal guns off the streets is crucial for everyone’s safety including law enforcement. Just last year in Alabama, five out of the six officers killed in the line of duty were shot by people using stolen guns.
