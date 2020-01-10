New Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter opens Friday

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa metro animal shelter is having a grand opening for their new facility Friday.
They are offering free pet adoptions to mark the special occasion.
Improvements to the Tuscaloosa metro animal shelter has been a multi-year process. It’s not only more spacious but more organized. A big issue before was how crowded the previous space was making the adoption process a bit overwhelming and chaotic.
Now they have adoption rooms, a surrender animal section, foster coordinator rooms and a cat and puppy room all separate.
“The new facility, especially the way the adoption rooms are organized with the actual adoption counselor and have more access to more of the rooms, gives them a chance to see how the adopter interacts with the animal so they can offer more advice. So certainly it’s a more calmer environment,” said programs manager Thomas Sahm.
The grand opening is at 2 p.m. today.
