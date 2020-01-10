Moving forward after a deadly year for police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It’s a day to say thanks to those who protect us.
"They are the best among us and they are the ones who are removing the worst among us from our streets, from our neighborhoods,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town with the Northern District Alabama said.
Town says the men and women who wear the badge should be thanked year round, not just on National Law Enforcement appreciation day.
"We have to be mindful of how dangerous it is to be on the job as a member of law enforcement,” Town said.
2019 was a deadly year for law enforcement around the country. In Alabama, six law enforcement officers were shot and killed in the line of duty, the highest number in more than 30 years according to state records. Town believes law enforcement is under attack right now.
"The respect deficit in this county towards law enforcement has grown steadily over the last decade. It is now starting to go down, but it’s only because of our robust efforts to counter this false narrative about law enforcement and policing,” Town said.
According to the Justice Department, each year there are about 60,000 assaults on law enforcement officers. Despite that, Town says law enforcement continues to do their job to try and make the community as safe as possible.
"We owe them our cooperation. When they knock on our doors, answer. Tell the police what you know. Give them help because they’re trying to do exactly what we want them to do which is make us safer,” Town added.
