More Springville neighborhoods interested in adding flock cameras

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Police departments like Trussville and Springville are adding the flock cameras around the city that run license tags to determine if the driver is wanted for a crime.
Now more neighborhoods are considering adding the camera system.
Community members from Old Mill Road Estate heard the pitch about the camera system Thursday night. They’re looking at adding two to their neighborhood.
The cameras run about $2,000 each and would track activity in the community that could be shared with police if a crime was committed. The neighborhood president says there have been reports around Springville about car burglaries and she felt setting up the system was a proactive step in keeping the neighborhood safe.
“In our newspaper, on our television, hearing about other neighbors talking with friends and families, so we decided what can we do to make sure that doesn’t happen in our neighborhood and keep us safe," said Janelle Adams, President of Old Mill Road Estate.
The flock camera system also allows law enforcement to connect with other jurisdictions that have the system to better investigate crimes.
