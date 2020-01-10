Homewood’s Fire Chief John A. Bresnan dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Fire and Rescue Service Chief John A. Bresnan has died.
Bresnan’s passing Friday was sudden and unexpected. Bresnan was on duty.
Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer released this statement: “Chief Bresnan was a good man and a great leader in our fire department. He served our city of Homewood and her residents with humility and distinction and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they go through a very difficult time.”
