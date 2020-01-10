Homewood’s Fire Chief John A. Bresnan dies

Bresnan began his service at Homewood Fire in 1987 (Source: Alabaster Fire)
By WBRC Staff | January 10, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 6:15 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Fire and Rescue Service Chief John A. Bresnan has died.

Bresnan’s passing Friday was sudden and unexpected. Bresnan was on duty.

John A. Bresnan was the longest standing professional Fire Chief in Alabama.
John A. Bresnan was the longest standing professional Fire Chief in Alabama. (Source: Homewood Fire and Rescue Service)

With heavy hearts we announce the untimely death of Chief John A. Bresnan while on duty today. Chief Bresnan was found...

Posted by Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs on Friday, January 10, 2020

Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer released this statement: “Chief Bresnan was a good man and a great leader in our fire department. He served our city of Homewood and her residents with humility and distinction and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they go through a very difficult time.”

