Helena PD: Use this video as a warning to lock your car doors

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena police say new Ring video is proof neighbors need to make sure they lock their doors.
The Neighbors post said, “Some people were in St Charles Place and Jackson Square last night trying to steal stuff. Luckily our cars were locked.”
But Helena police say other homeowners weren’t so lucky. Officers say there were several thefts from unlocked cars in neighborhoods along the Hwy 52 corridor in the early hours Friday morning.
Day shift patrol units noticed the car doors were ajar.
Many of these cars did not have anything stolen, but five were missing items.
The message from Helena PD is always lock your doors and if you carry firearms in your car, please bring them inside. Locked doors are deterrents for thieves.
Helena police also want to share this tragic statistic: five of six police officers killed in Alabama were killed with stolen guns.
