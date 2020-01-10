Grant money helps Habitat For Humanity with workforce development

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - When you think about Habitat For Humanity, you may only think about building houses.
The Tuscaloosa County Commission thought about workforce development when agreeing to support the charity financially. Commissioners agreed Wednesday to give Habitat $40,000.
“They’re using students and people that need those skills in people in need so badly in our community to teach them those skills by working on Habitat houses,” Commissioner Mark Nelson explained.
Later in January, Habitat For Humanity will start a pilot program at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy through a partnership with Tuscaloosa City and County Schools and Shelton State Community College.
Senior plumbing students will do all the plumbing work on a new Habitat home under construction in Tuscaloosa’s West End. Students learning electrical and carpentry will also help out.
“We have a unique opportunity to train students who are studying construction trades from carpentry, electrical, plumbing and heating and air conditioning,” according to Ellen Potts, Executive Director of Tuscaloosa Habitat For Humanity.
The money from the Tuscaloosa County Commission will help pay to hire people to assist with the pilot program.
“The Tuscaloosa County Commission wants to see workforce development take root in Tuscaloosa County because we need skilled workers,” Nelson added.
