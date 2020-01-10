Governor Ivey: State resources ready ahead of First Alert Weather Day Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey said Friday Alabama is making necessary preparations ahead of the potential severe weather for Saturday, January 11.
“While we can never anticipate exactly how Mother Nature may impact us, we should always be prepared when the threat of severe weather faces Alabama,” Governor Ivey said. “At the state level, we continue to closely monitor this storm system, while making all necessary preparations. I encourage Alabamians to do the same, stay weather aware and heed all local warnings.”
The State Emergency Operations Center is being activated to a Level IV Enhanced Watch for Saturday. AEMA and Response Division will continue to closely monitor the weather forecasts and will be prepared to respond however it impacts Alabama.
“Most of the state is under an enhanced or moderate risk for severe weather,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said. “I want to encourage everyone to make a plan and be prepared to execute your plan if a tornado alert is issued. Know where your safe place is ahead of the warnings to keep your family protected. Widespread power outages are also likely, so be prepared if there is an extended period without electricity.”
