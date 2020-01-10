BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now is the time to get ready for possible severe weather ahead of Saturday’s storms.
The Jefferson County EMA advises people to make sure they have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.
Know where your safe place is and make sure it has the necessary supplies. That includes bicycle helmets for everyone in your family.
It’s also a good idea to make sure your phone is fully charged and that you have flashlights in case you lose power.
Mobile homes are a particularly bad place to stay during a storm, especially if they are not tied down properly.
“The Tornado winds will get underneath a mobile home and roll it. And once it's rolled, the walls will cave and you will be exposed to debris with the rest of the tornado as it passes your location. The majority of people die due to blunt force trauma and being hit by debris,” said Dr. Stephen Strader, Villanova University.
Even if the mobile home is tied down, it’s still best to leave and go to a storm shelter.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.