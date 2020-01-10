FIRST ALERT: Threat of severe weather continues for Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have declared Saturday, January 11 a First Alert Weather Day for the likelihood to see strong and severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and even tornadoes. An enhanced risk continues for most of Central Alabama as a line of severe storms are forecast to move through our area. We want you to make sure you have a plan in place in case warnings are issued Saturday. We believe that damaging winds could be the biggest problem with this strong system. Please treat all warnings seriously. Severe thunderstorm warnings could produce damage similar to tornadoes tomorrow.
On this Friday morning, we are mostly dry with a few light showers mainly south of I-20. Temperatures are very mild for this time of the year with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are dealing with cloud cover, and we are expecting spotty showers to develop this afternoon and evening. Rain that forms will likely develop to our south and move to the north. No severe weather is expected today. Temperatures will likely climb into the upper 60s this afternoon with a cloudy sky. It will be breezy with southeast winds at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon and evening. Winds are expected to increase tonight and tomorrow.
WINDY ADVISORY: All of Central Alabama is under a wind advisory starting tonight (midnight) and continuing through Saturday evening at 9 p.m. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are possible with isolated gusts near 35-40 mph. With a saturated ground, it won’t take a lot of wind to snap tree limbs and knock over a few weak/dead trees. We can’t rule out sporadic power outages BEFORE the main severe weather event occurs. Make sure you keep all of your electronic devices charged Friday night going into Saturday. You’ll need them to receive critical weather information.
TIMING OF SATURDAY’S STORMS: Not a lot has changed with Saturday’s severe potential in regards to strength or timing. We still expect a strong to severe line of storms to move through Central Alabama between 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Areas like Marion, Winston, Lamar, and Pickens counties could see storms move into their area around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. By 12-3 p.m., the storms will likely begin to move into parts of Cullman, Birmingham, and Clanton. By 2-5 p.m., storms could begin to move into the eastern parts of the state including the cities of Gadsden, Anniston, and Talladega. We believe the severe threat should end by 8 p.m. It is very possible that the line moves in slightly quicker which means the threat could be over before 8 p.m.
IMPACTS SATURDAY: Main threat will be for the potential to see destructive wind gusts up to 60-70 mph. It would not surprise me if we saw isolated wind gusts up to 80 mph for parts of northwest Alabama. Within the main line, we could see a few spin-up tornadoes develop. There’s still a small chance we could see discrete (individual) storms form ahead of the main line Saturday. If they can develop, these supercell storms could produce tornadoes and large hail. I think the greatest tornado threat will stay south of I-20, primarily as you go south towards Montgomery and along the Gulf Coast. If supercells are able to form, the severe threat could ramp up more. Rain that falls will likely be heavy with widespread rainfall totals around 1-2 inches. We will have to monitor for the potential to see flooding, especially for areas near rivers. Please treat all warnings seriously Saturday as severe thunderstorm warnings can produce a large swath of damage similar to tornadoes.
WHAT TO DO: We want you to be prepared for Saturday’s severe weather. You need to have a plan B on where you should go if a warning is issued. Figure out your safe spot. Make sure it is away from windows, on the lowest floor, and towards the center of your home. If you live in a mobile home, you’ll need to figure out a way to get out to find a sturdier structure. Make sure you have a plan to protect your pets as well. We also encourage you to find multiple ways to receive weather updates. Make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is working properly and has a fresh set of batteries. Finally, make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates.
SUNDAY: Once the line of storms move through Saturday, temperatures will turn cooler with morning lows in the 40s Sunday. We’ll stay dry Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. Moisture will begin to surge northwards from south Alabama Sunday night into Monday morning. Highs Sunday are expected to climb into the lower 60s.
RAINY PATTERN NEXT WEEK: Get ready for an unsettled and warm weather pattern next week. Rain chances are expected to ramp up Monday through Wednesday. We could see some embedded thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday as the atmosphere becomes slightly unstable. As of now, I am not expecting any organized severe weather next week. Main concern will be flooding as we could see several inches of rain. High temperatures will likely stay in the 60s to lower 70s through Wednesday. Models hint we could turn cooler by the end of next week.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. We will keep you updated on the severe threat as we get the latest information.
Have a safe weekend and be weather aware Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.