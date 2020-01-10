FIRST ALERT: Threat of severe weather continues for Saturday

IMPACTS SATURDAY: Main threat will be for the potential to see destructive wind gusts up to 60-70 mph. It would not surprise me if we saw isolated wind gusts up to 80 mph for parts of northwest Alabama. Within the main line, we could see a few spin-up tornadoes develop. There’s still a small chance we could see discrete (individual) storms form ahead of the main line Saturday. If they can develop, these supercell storms could produce tornadoes and large hail. I think the greatest tornado threat will stay south of I-20, primarily as you go south towards Montgomery and along the Gulf Coast. If supercells are able to form, the severe threat could ramp up more. Rain that falls will likely be heavy with widespread rainfall totals around 1-2 inches. We will have to monitor for the potential to see flooding, especially for areas near rivers. Please treat all warnings seriously Saturday as severe thunderstorm warnings can produce a large swath of damage similar to tornadoes.