Consumer Warning Beware of Fake Receipts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bad guys are trying to take your money by sending receipts to phones and devices about purchases from a major company. That’s what happened to one consumer in Birmingham. It looked like a receipt from Apple telling the consumer he owes about $50. A link is included on the receipt where he is then instructed to give his social security number. Don’t do it.
“This is the new year, but all the old scams still apply. People are still getting hit with the emails. People are being asked to click on things they don’t know what they are,” David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama said.
For years the BBB has warned consumers about accessing strange emails they receive.
“Don’t click on emails coming from people you don’t know who they are. Look at the address in the URL,” Smitherman said.
But this scam is an example where it looks like a legitimate email from a reputable company. Consumer advocates want you to be careful even with these emails and don’t automatically provide personal information without taking precaution into account.
“We get excited when something comes in. We want to do something on the spur of the moment. Stop and think. Does this make sense?” Smitherman said.
Here are some BBB tips:
1. Never send money to someone you have never met face-to-face. Seriously, just don’t ever do it. And really, really don’t do it if they ask you to use wire transfer, a prepaid debit card, or a gift card (those cannot be traced and are as good as cash).
2. Don’t click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails. Links can download malware onto your computer and/or steal your identity. Be cautious even with email that looks familiar; it could be fake.
3. Don’t believe everything you see. Scammers are great at mimicking official seals, fonts, and other details. Just because a website or email looks official does not mean that it is. Even Caller ID can be faked.
4. Don’t buy online unless the transaction is secure. Make sure the website has “https” in the URL (the extra s is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Even then, the site could be shady. Check out the company first at BBB.org. Read reviews about the quality of the merchandise, and make sure you are not buying cheap and/or counterfeit goods.
5. Be extremely cautious when dealing with anyone you’ve met online. Scammers use dating websites, Craigslist, social media, and many other sites to reach potential targets. They can quickly feel like a friend or even a romantic partner, but that is part of the con to get you to trust them.
6. Never share personally identifiable information with someone who has contacted you unsolicited, whether it’s over the phone, by email, on social media, even at your front door. This includes banking and credit card information, your birthdate, and Social Security/Social Insurance numbers.
7. Don’t be pressured to act immediately. Scammers typically try to make you think something is scarce or a limited time offer. They want to push you into action before you have time to think or to discuss it with a family member, friend, or financial advisor. High-pressure sales tactics are also used by some legitimate businesses, but it’s never a good idea to make an important decision quickly.
8. Use secure, traceable transactions when making payments for goods, services, taxes, and debts. Do not pay by wire transfer, prepaid money card, gift card, or other non-traditional payment method. Say no to cash-only deals, high pressure sales tactics, high upfront payments, overpayments, and handshake deals without a contract.
9. Whenever possible, work with local businesses that have proper identification, licensing, and insurance, especially contractors who will be coming into your home or anyone dealing with your money or sensitive information. Check them out at BBB.org to see what other consumers have experienced.
10. Be cautious about what you share on social media and consider only connecting with people you already know. Be sure to use privacy settings on all social media and online accounts. Imposters often get information about their targets from their online interactions, and can make themselves sound like a friend or family member because they know so much about you.
