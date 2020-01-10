Church of the Highlands buys US 280 properties for college campus in $34.9M deals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following is information from the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ):
One of Alabama’s largest churches has bought more property off U.S. 280 for its Highlands College campus, in deals totaling more than $34 million.
Public records show Church of the Highlands paid $32 million for the office building, parking deck and vacant land along Grandview Parkway and Cahaba River Road, as well as more than $2.925 million for the warehouse property and land at 3640 Grandview Parkway. The deals closed Tuesday.
Church of the Highlands bought the properties from affiliates of Daniel Corp., and also signed a purchase money mortgage and security agreement with one of the entities for more than $21.797 million, according to public records. The church had bought the adjacent Cahaba Grand Conference Center in 2016 for $8 million, as we reported.
The property will be used for the church’s Highlands College, which was previously located at its Greystone campus.
“We feel like it would be a great location for our college and give them room to expand for the next few years,” said Ronnie Bennett, Executive Administrator at Church of the Highlands.
The church is formulating a master plan for the property, which will include remodeling the office building for the college, as well as some of the church’s central office functions. It is also looking to acquire more properties for its growing church campuses.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.