BE READY: Do you know where your nearest storm shelter is located?

A list of storm shelters located in Central Alabama.
Bibb County
- Brent: 10445 Hwy. 5, Brent, Ala. 35034
- Eoline: 6480 Hwy. 82, Eoline, AL 3504
- Randolph: 7259 Hwy. 36, Randolph AL 36792
- West Blocton: 828 Cahaba River Drive, West Blocton, AL 35184
- Woodstock: 19456 Eastern Valley Rd., Woodstock AL 35188
Blount County - Map
- Blountsville: Located next to Blountsville Town Hall on Lee Street West.
- Cleveland: Located by Cleveland Town Park on Park Road.
- Locust Fork: Located at the Locust Fork Fire Department on Town Hall Road.
- Snead: Located behind Snead Piggly Wiggly on McCall Street.
Calhoun County
- Jacksonville Public Safety Complex - Learn More
- Piedmont High School - Learn More
- Ohatchee Volunteer Fire Department - Learn More
- White Plains Volunteer Fire Department - Learn More
- Webster's Chapel Volunteer Fire Department - Learn More
Cherokee County
- Leesburg: Shelter is located on Industrial Blvd. next to Leesburg Town Hall
Chilton County - Map
- Gap of the Mountain Shelter
- Isabella Fire Station
- Plantersville Shelter
- Higgins Ferry Shelter
- East Chilton Shelter
- Clanton City Hall Shelter
- Enterprise Shelter
- Maplesville Shelter
- West Chilton Shelter
- Union Grove Shelter
- Verbena Shelter
Clay County
Opened when we go under a Tornado WATCH:
- Hollins Community Shelter at the park
- Shinbone Valley Vol. Fire Dept.
Opened upon request. If you need a place to stay during the storm, call Clay County EMA at 256-396-5886:
- Ashland City Library basement
- Lineville Senior Center
Cullman County
- Town of Baileyton: 112 Fairview Rd
- Chapel Village Apts/Jones Chapel: 74 Co Rd 1034 (Just off Hwy 278W)
- Hanceville (Behind City Hall): 202 Bangor Ave SE
- Hanceville (CW Day Park): 203 Michele St NW
- Hanceville (Steppville): 1407 Commercial St SE
- Cullman (Across from Fair Grounds): 1511 Sportsman Lake Rd
- CCCDD Beech Center (basement level/Red CrossOffice entrance): 1803 Beech Ave SE Cullman
- Dodge City Town Hall Basement: 130 Howard Circle
- Dodge City VFD Station #2: 7150 County Rd 223
- Fairview Housing Authority: 96 Countryside Acres Rd
- Garden City Town Hall: 501 1st Ave SW
- Vinemont Providence VFD Station #1 (2 Units): 576 Co Rd 1355
- Town of South Vinemont VP VFD Station #2 (2 Units): 60 Ridgeway St, Vinemont
- City of Good Hope (City Hall Basement): 134 Municipal Dr
- City of Good Hope (next to Municipal Park): 301 Municipal Dr 96+ City of Good Hope No Pets*
- City of Good Hope: 301 Day Gap Rd
- Town of West Point (adjacent to Town Hall): 3990 Co Rd 1141
- Gold Ridge (next to Fire Station): 5225 Co Rd 1545
- Cullman Senior Center: 1539 Sportsman Lake Rd NW, Cullman
- Crane Hill Senior Center (next to Fire Station #1): 15095 Co Rd 222
- Colony Senior Center: 12980 AL Hwy 91, Hanceville
- Brushy Pond Senior Center: 2729 Co Rd 143
- Hanceville Senior Center: 1500 Spruce St SE, Hanceville
- Smith Lake Park: 416 Co Rd 385
Etowah County
Fayette County - Map
- Lawrence Mill Storm Shelter
- Oak Ridge Storm Shelter
- Newtonville Community Center Storm Shelter
- Fowlers Crossroads Community Shelter #1
- Fayette County Courthouse Annex Shelter
- Boley Community Storm Shelter
- Glen Allen Community Storm Shelter
- Hubbertville Coummnity Storm Shelter
- Wayside Community Storm Shelter
- Kirkland Community Storm Shelter
- Mt. Vernon Community Storm Shelter
- Canaan Community Storm Shelter
- Fowlers Crossroads #2 Storm Shelter
- Bobo Community Storm Shelter
- Berry Storm Shelter
- Bankston/Stough Community Storm Shelter
- Belk Shelter
- Multipurpose Complex Shelter
Jefferson County
- Adamsville: 419 Spring St, Adamsville 35005 (near the Senior Citizens Center)
- Bagley Fire Department: 7175 Bankhead Hwy. Dora 35062 (for residents around the fire department only)
- Birmingham: Jimmie Hudson Park 305 Pratt Highway, Birmingham 35214
- Birmingham: Pratt City Park 1331 3rd Street, Birmingham 35214
- Brookside: 2711 Municipal Lane, Brookside 35036
- Concord: 6117 Willow Circle, Concord 35023
- Edgewater: Oaks Subdivision Lannie Bonner Circle, Birmingham 35224
- Fultondale: Maple Crest Drive & Walker Chapel Road, Fultondale 35068
- Graysville: 4041 Cherry Avenue, Birmingham 35214
- North Smithfield Manor North Smithfield Manor Lane, Birmingham 35207
- Oak Grove: Landers Loop - behind volunteer fire department
- Pleasant Grove: 464 7th Avenue, Pleasant Grove 35127
- Tannehill State Park: 12632 Confederate Parkway, McCalla 35111
- Trussville: 421 Cherokee Drive, Trussville 35173 (behind building)
- Vestavia Hills: Liberty Park Athletic 4700 Sicard Hollow Road, Vestavia Hills 35242 (for park use only)
- Warrior Shelter: 309 Trafford Road, Warrior 35180
Marion County - Map
- District 1 Shop - Shiloh
- Hamilton Fire Dept. - Hamilton
- Co. Hwy. 12 and Gober Road - Hackleburg
- Rock City Church of Christ
- District 5 Shop - Guin
- Shottsville Fire Dept. - Shottsville
- Byrd Fire Dept. - Byrd
- Near Bear Creek City Hall
- Bishop Community Center - Bear Creek
- Winfield Fire Station #2
- Brilliant City Hall (rear)
- Pea Ridge Fire Dept.
- Marion County Annex (#1 Shelter) - Hamilton
- Marion County Annex (#2 Shelter) - Hamilton
- Hackleburg Housing Authority - Hackleburg
- Bear Creek Housing Authority
- Kraft Community Center - Haleyville
- Sunny Home Fire Dept. - Brilliant
- Winfield City
- Sullins School House (ST253/CO49)
- Co. Hwy. 25/20 Intersection - Hamilton
- Town of Twin
- Winfield Community Safe Room
- Collins Life Center - Guin
- Wiginton Community - Hackleburg
Pickens County
Aliceville
- 4216 M L King Road, Aliceville
- 240 Shade Road, Aliceville
- 1184 M L King Road, Aliceville
- 7420 County Road 13, Aliceville
- 332 3rd Ave NE, Aliceville
- 751 5th NW, Aliceville
Carrollton
- 897 Roland Bate Road, Carrollton
- 41 Elliott St, Carrollton
Ethelsville
- 112 Bains Road, Ethelsville
Reform
- 51 School Circle, Reform
Shelby County - Map
- Westover City Storm Shelter - 3312 Westover Road, Westover, Ala.
- West Shelby Community Shelter - 4175 Hwy 22, Montevallo, Ala.
- Vincent Community Storm Shelter - 5384 Hwy 62, Vincent, Ala.
- Columbiana Community Storm Shelter - 107 Mildred Street, Columbiana, Ala. 35051
St. Clair County
- St. Clair County Community Safe Shelters will open when a Tornado Watch is issued for St. Clair County
- Pell City Courthouse Basement: 1815 Cogswell Ave. Pell City, AL 35125
- Ashville Courthouse Basement: 100 6th Ave. Ashville, AL 35953
- City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #1: 1814 South Hillcrest Road, Margaret, AL 35112
- City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #2: 155 Foxtrot Way, (corner of RockCrest and Clearview Rd -enter thru Rock Crest, 1st road on right past 4-way stop) Odenville, AL 35120
- City of Odenville FEMA Storm Shelter: 200 Alabama Street, Odenville, AL 35120
- Pell City CEPA Center FEMA Storm Shelter: (only opens to the public when school is not session) 120 Williamson Drive, Pell City, AL 35125
- City of Riverside FEMA Storm Shelter: 379 Depot Street, Riverside, AL 35135
- Shoal Creek FEMA Storm Shelter #1: 13370 Shoal Creek Road, Ashville, AL 35953
- Shoal Creek FEMA Storm Shelter #2: 4170 Shoal Creek Road, Ashville, AL 35953
- City of Springville FEMA Storm Shelter: 585 Village Springs Road, Springville, AL
Talladega County
- Alpine/Lanier: 4435 Kings Chapel Road, Alpine
- Bemiston Recreation Center: 100 West Parkway Avenue #1, Talladega
- Childersburg: 300 1st Street SE, Childersburg (Park and Rec. Center)
- East Providence: 3456 Providence Road, Talladega
- Ironaton: 4025 Ironaton Road
- Lay Lake: 716 Heasletss Road, Childersburg
- Munford (Carter St.): 789 Carter Street, Munford
- Munford (Fire Dept. Main St): 158 Main Street
- Oak Grove: 2364 Forest Glen Road, Sylacauga
- Renfroe: 7191 Renfroe Road, Talladega
- Sylacauga: 1408 Edwards Street, Sylacauga
- Stemley: 125 Rock Church Road, Talladega
- Winterboro: 1405 Bullocks Ferry Road, Talladega
Tuscaloosa County - Map
Tuscaloosa:
UPDATE
These shelters will only be open to the public if certain severe weather conditions happen during non-school hours. In the event of certain severe weather conditions, information will be posted on the city's website and social media accounts listed below.
City of Tuscaloosa website – CLICK HERE
City of Tuscaloosa Twitter feed – CLICK HERE
City of Tuscaloosa Facebook page – CLICK HERE
Contact Number – 205-248-5311 during business hours
- Tuscaloosa Magnet School – 315 McFarland Blvd E., Tuscaloosa, AL
- University Place School – 2000 First Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL
- Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy – 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL
- Alberta School of Performing Arts – 2700 University Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Brookwood;
Located on Ball Park Rd off of Highway 216. Two shelters behind Brookwood Town Hall, next to the baseball fields. – 15689 Highway 216, Brookwood, AL
Both of these shelters will be open to the public in the event of a tornado warning. Further information can be obtained by contacting the town of Brookwood – CLICK HERE.
Contact Number – 205-556-1300
Coaling;
- Shelter next to the Coaling Fire Department – 15150 Highway 11 N., Coaling, AL
- Shelter adjacent to the Recreation Complex – 11281 Stephens Loop., Coaling, AL
- Lower Coaling Road at Stone Gate Mobile Home Park in the back of the park – 15100 Stone Gate Dr., Coaling AL
These shelters will be open to the public in the event of a tornado warning. Further information can be found on the town website – CLICK HERE.
Contact Number – 205-507-0200
Vance:
- On Vance Municipal Dr. off of Tingle Tangle Rd. Across the road from Wallace Tingle Park – 17058 Tingle Tangle Rd, Vance, AL
- Shelter behind the High Quality Fuel Gas Station – 18344 Highway 11 N., Vance, AL
These shelters will be open to the public in the event of severe weather. Further information can be found by contacting the town of Vance – CLICK HERE.
Contact Number – 205-553-8278
Coker:
- Coker tornado shelter behind the Water Authority and next to the Town Hall. – 11549 Eisenhower Dr., Coker, AL
This shelter will be open to the public under any tornado watches or warnings. Further information can be obtained by contacting the town of Coker – CLICK HERE.
Contact Number – 205-333-8181
Echola:
- Echola Volunteer Fire Department right on County Rd 21. Signage showing the location of the shelter is easily visible from the road. – 17658 Co Rd 21, Gordo, AL
Signage showing the location of the shelter is easily visible from the road.
Contact Number – 205-339-9319
Holt Elementary:
- The shelter is located behind Holt Elementary School. It will be opened in the event that a tornado warning is issued in an adjacent and the projected path of travel includes the Holt area. – 1001 Crescent Ridge Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
For more information – CLICK HERE
Salvation Army Shelter Safe Room:
- Salvation Army FEMA-rated safe room at new location. Safe room will open in the event a tornado watch or warning is issued. – 2902 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403
Samantha VFD Shelter:
- Shelter operated by Samantha Volunteer Fire Department. – 13003 Northside Road, Berry, AL 35546
The University of Alabama:
- The University of Alabama has its own guidelines for severe weather conditions regarding students, faculty, and staff. For more information visit the University of Alabama’s preparedness website. – CLICK HERE.
- For a list of best available refuge on campus for use by students, faculty, and staff. – CLICK HERE
Walker County
- COPELAND FERRY / PUMPKIN CENTER FIRE STATION hwy 269 Birmingport Road.
- BOLDO BAPTIST CHURCH beside Boldo Fire Station 1 will open in the event of a tornado watch.
- SUMITON Bryan Road behind Walmart at the Senior Center.
- TOWNLEY FIRE STATION #2, Holly Grove Road, Townley
- TUTWILER FIRE DEPT, 6320 Tutwiler Road Oakman
- THACH FIRE, 1220 Thach Loop, Jasper
- NAUVOO, 607 4th Ave, Nauvoo
- CORDOVA, 59 East Columbus St, Cordova
- CORDOVA, 300 School Rd, Cordova
- PARRISH, 1315 Main Dr, Parrish
- SIPSEY, 283 Park Rd, Sipsey
- UNION CHAPEL/BOLDO, At Boldo Fire Station #2, off of Old Birmingham Hwy, next to the ball fields in Union Chapel
- ARGO FIRE, 6558 Hwy 78, Cordova
- ELDRIDGE, 208 Smothers Ave, Eldridge
- SARAGOSSA FIRE STATION #1 2440 Saragossa Road, NAUVOO
- SARAGOSSA FIRE STATION #2, 356 Redmill-Saragossa Rd, Jasper
- KANSAS, 187 North School St, Kansas
- CARBON HILL, 240 9th Ave NW, Carbon Hill
- MCCOLLUM FIRE, 16767 Hwy 69, Jasper
