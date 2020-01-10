ADEM hearing concerns about Gaston Steam Plant permit

The plant is being federally mandated to close their coal ash ponds. The ponds were used to contain the ash so it wouldn’t pollute the air. The plant wants to discharge the water and cap the pond and existing sediment in place. It’s been done at other plants, like the one in the city of Gadsden. The problem is, studies by Alabama Power show the groundwater there was contaminated by things like radium, arsenic and lithium. Residents tonight asking why Alabama is not doing what others like North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Tennessee are doing by moving the coal ash.