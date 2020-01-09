Winfield native Trey Cunningham Hurdles Onto The Bowerman Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WBRC) - Florida State junior hurdler Trey Cunningham joins a distinguished list of Seminole greats with his selection to The Bowerman 2020 Preseason Watch List, released Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Cunningham, a three-time, first-team All-American and the nation’s fastest returnee in both the 60- and 110-meter hurdles, is one of 10 men on the initial watch for The Bowerman, the highest honor bestowed to collegiate track & field’s most outstanding athletes of the year.
The Winfield, Ala. native is the sixth Florida State men’s track & field athlete to appear on the watch list in the 12-year history of the award, which is named after former University of Oregon coach Bill Bowerman and presented each December by the USTFCCCA.
Cunningham opens the 2020 indoor season Saturday at Clemson’s Orange & Purple Elite meet with the nation’s top-returning 60-meter hurdle time of 7.53 from last season. That time gave him a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference and Florida State records with former NCAA champion Drew Brunson. He won his second consecutive ACC Indoor title in a meet record time of 7.64.
