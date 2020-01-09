West Alabama man goes on trial twice in same rape case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Colby Lewis is being tried for the same crime, in the same case, in less than 6 months in Tuscaloosa. A judge declared a mistrial in September when a juror refused to participate in deliberations in the case.
Lewis returned to court this week.
Wednesday, he took the stand in his own defense after prosecutors rested their case. He’s accused of raping a University of Alabama student at gunpoint after the 2016 Iron Bowl.
Prosecutors claim Lewis followed her home. Lewis’ attorney argued the sex was consensual.
Lewis was first arrested in the case in 2018 after investigators matched his DNA with a sample taken in another case.
