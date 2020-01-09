U.S. Army has nothing to do with bogus draft texts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Army is always looking for good recruits, but some people are getting bogus text messages that say they are being drafted and will be deployed to Iran. The fake texts said the person should report to the nearest recruitment office and that failure to do so could lead to a fine or jail time.
Of course the military service is voluntary. The country hasn’t had a draft since the 1970’s.
An investigation into the text messages is underway by the Army. The US Command Recruitment office in Montgomery has not gotten any notification the bogus messages have reached the state of Alabama.
“The texts because they were not initiated by us there is no need to contact us because if a recruiter reached out to you it’s because they got your information from high school or college. Something along those lines they think you could be a good candidate.” Will Skelton Public Affairs US Army Recruitment said.
A Pell City man says he got a text, but felt it was fake because he knows the Army doesn’t recruit that way.
