Two Gadsden mothers arrested after newborns test positive for drugs

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two women have been arrested after testing positive for controlled substances while pregnant, and giving birth to babies that tested positives for drugs.
26-year-old Chaniqua Sharda Wallace of Gadsden Al, was arrested Monday and charged with felony endangerment for exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed. According to the Etowah Co. Sheriff’s Office, She tested positive for hydrocodone, hydromorphone and oxymorphone while pregnant. She gave birth on October 03, 2019 and her baby tested positive for Oxycodone.
23-year-old Jackquline Nicole Cooper was arrested Jan 8. She was also charged with chemical endangerment. Investigators say Cooper tested positive for amphetamines and had no prenatal care during her pregnancy. November 4 she gave birth to a baby that tested positive for THC and Benzos.
“Wallace’s baby is in a baby safety plan with a family member until the judge deems mother well,” said Tammy Bean of the Etowah Co. Sheriff’s office. “Cooper’s baby was adopted to a new family straight from the hospital.”
both women are being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $10,000 bond with conditions of a drug treatment program and will be supervised by Etowah County Court Referral after they are released.
