Two Gadsden mothers arrested after newborns test positive for drugs

26-year-old Chaniqua Sharda Wallace of Gadsden Al, was arrested Monday and charged with felony endangerment for exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed. According to the Etowah Co. Sheriff’s Office, She tested positive for hydrocodone, hydromorphone and oxymorphone while pregnant. She gave birth on October 03, 2019 and her baby tested positive for Oxycodone.