Tuscaloosa County commissioners approve upgrading tornado sirens

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County EMA moves forward with plans to upgrade every tornado siren in the County.
The project is possible after Tuscaloosa County Commissioners approved their part of an $75,000 agreement.
The cities of Tuscaloosa and Northport are also participating. There are 72 sirens in all of Tuscaloosa County. 35 are in the county, 32 are in Tuscaloosa City limits and 5 are in Northport.
Right now, Tuscaloosa County EMA needs help from the public to determine if a siren isn’t working. The upgrades will change that.
"We will be able to see in a short amount of time whether it went off or did not go off,” according to Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley.
Lolley also suggested people in the county sign up for TuscALERT by going www.tuscaloosacountyema.org and register for alerts. That way they can get emergency warnings sent directly to their phone.
