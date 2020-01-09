Tuscaloosa City Council supports study on convention center or athletic facility

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City councilors decided to pay for a study to determine if the city should build a convention center or athletic facility. The decision came during Tuesday’s Finance Committee Meeting.
City councilors agreed to pay CH Johnson Consulting $110,000 for a study that would look at convention market trends. They would talk to people in the city to see if the public supports the idea and what it would take for it to be successful.
City leaders considered this ten years ago. They decided instead to build the amphitheater which was smaller and cheaper to build. Since then, the city has more hotels to support convention business and a bigger population.
“We think in the last ten years that Tuscaloosa has grown and changed to the point where can possibly support that. But obviously we want to know for sure before we spend the amount of money it will take build such an event center,” City Council President Cynthia Almond said.
The study could take more than 6 months. The consultants would make a recommendation to go forward with a plan for a new event center or not.
