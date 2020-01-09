Tributes to father and daughter killed in Cullman plane crash

A very touching scene outside Temple Baptist Church. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, but it was especially touching to see two tributes setup outside the church. The family displayed the SS Camaro in the parking lot as a tribute to Tyler Walker. Officials with the funeral home say muscle cars were his passion. There was also a quarter horse by the name of Cinnabar, owned by a friend of the family, who had been giving Brooklyn riding lessons for about three months. They say she was a natural and loved horses and the horses loved her.