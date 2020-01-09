Tributes to father and daughter killed in Cullman plane crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Visitation was held tonight for 40-year-old Tyler Walker and his 10-year-old daughter Brooklyn, who died in a tragic plane crash on Sunday.
A very touching scene outside Temple Baptist Church. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, but it was especially touching to see two tributes setup outside the church. The family displayed the SS Camaro in the parking lot as a tribute to Tyler Walker. Officials with the funeral home say muscle cars were his passion. There was also a quarter horse by the name of Cinnabar, owned by a friend of the family, who had been giving Brooklyn riding lessons for about three months. They say she was a natural and loved horses and the horses loved her.
"Cinnabar has, on the saddle, Brooklyn’s boots. And they’re turned around backwards because the custom is that when the rider goes on his last ride, you put the boots on the horse to signify that they’re looking back at their family as they ride away. She was such a special child and her smile would light up a room and we’re going to miss her tremendously,” says Phil Hutchens.
The visitation will continue through Thursday followed by a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church on Highway 157 in Cullman. The crash is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
