Shelby County Chamber prepares county’s business outlook

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Chamber is working with the University of Montevallo Stephens College of Business to figure about what businesses in Shelby county need in 2020.
They are asking all business owners to fill out an online survey about what that business plans to do in 2020, what they hope to do, and what they struggle with.
This then helps the chamber identify the goals they should set for 2020.
Kirk Mancer with the Shelby County Chamber, says they have done this for 5 years and a lot of good has come from it.
“That has helped us with some of the training needs that our employers have and we’ve been able to identify some of the apprenticeship programs that we’ve launched with 58 Inc over the past two years. And then some of the other training opportunities that we have throughout the year,” he explains.
Once the data is collected, it will be presented at a chamber luncheon at the end of January, along with how business has changed in Shelby County over the last five years.
The luncheon will take place January 29th at 8:30 a.m. at the Pelham ice complex.
Take the survey at surveymethods.com and find tickets at shelbychamber.org/events.
