Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Cesar Segura!
Cesar is a senior at Ashville High School with a 4.39 GPA. He is SGA President, a member of the Scholars’ Bowl, Beta Club and a School Ambassador. In addition, he volunteers in the community through multiple organizations and events. Also, he was recently accepted to Yale University with a full scholarship.
Cesar, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
