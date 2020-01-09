Officer-involved shooting at Mobile County Walmart

MOBILE CO., Ala. (WALA) - BREAKING: The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said a deputy shot and killed a man who threatened him with a hammer Thursday afternoon.
Investigators said they received a report of a theft at the Walmart on Moffett Road in Semmes just before 1 p.m.
MCSO said the deputy who responded to the call spotted the suspect in the parking lot and confronted the man. According to investigators, the man was armed with a hammer and threatened the deputy.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy first pulled a taser and told the man to drop the hammer. Captain Paul Burch said the suspect told the deputy, “You’ll have to kill me or I’ll kill you.”
The deputy then fired one shot and killed the suspect. The deputy was not injured.
The man has not been identified but Burch said he's a 34-year-old male from Mississippi who may have been living in Semmes.
The name of the deputy has not been released. Burch said the deputy will be on paid leave during an internal investigation.
