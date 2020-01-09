More traffic troubles ahead for some I-65 drivers in Alabaster, but it’s temporary

Alabaster, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT will start a project January 9 in Alabaster just off the Exit 238, and drivers will lose two lanes for a while.
Crews will start working on the bridge right off the exit. The work means the two turn lanes drivers use to get on I-65 north and south will be closed for two months.
But there is some good news. ALDOT says this is so workers can add additional turn lanes for drivers to get onto I-65.
Engineers say they have worked to adjust traffic lights to help the flow of traffic, but drivers should still expect delays.
Drivers turning left onto I-65 will temporarily have to share the lane with folks going straight through that light.
The work is part of the I-65 widening project.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.