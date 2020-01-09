Jessica Ivey: Anytime Egg and Spinach Quesadillas

Makes 4 servings
2 ounces baby spinach
8 large eggs, beaten
4 whole wheat tortillas
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
Salsa and guacamole, for serving
1. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; coat with cooking spray. Add spinach; sauté just until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.
2. Pour in eggs. As eggs begin to set, gently pull the eggs across the pan with an inverted turner, forming large soft curds. Continue cooking – pulling, lifting and folding eggs – until thickened and no visible liquid egg remains. Do not stir constantly. Remove from heat.
3. Arrange tortillas on a flat work surface. Sprinkle about 2 tablespoons cheese over half of each tortilla. Top evenly with eggs, and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Fold tortillas over fillings.
4. Wipe skillet clean with a paper towel. Coat with cooking spray; heat over medium-low heat until hot. Toast quesadillas, in batches, just until cheese is melted, one to two minutes per side. Cut into quarters and serve with salsa and guacamole.
