JeffCo Commission approves resolution to memorialize last remaining jail cell at Jefferson Co. Courthouse in honor of MLK

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission approved a resolution to memorialize the last remaining jail cell at the Birmingham Jefferson County Courthouse in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King.
It’s the one remaining cell that King spent time in just five months before he was assassinated.
Jefferson County Commission President Pro Tempore Lashunda Scales presented the resolution to the Commission to memorialize the cell on the seventh floor.
King and others were held in the Birmingham Jefferson County Jail and charged with failure to obtain a Birmingham parade permit.
“The docket is the most important item we have in the sheriff’s office. Everything is recorded in the docket book - when a person comes in, what they’re charged with and what happens in the court process. So right here, we have record of Dr. Martin Luther King and his brother coming to the county jail," said Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway.
The commission plans to take additional steps to preserve the county’s artifacts and make the jail cell available for public viewing.
