Fultondale puts the brakes on proposed traffic stop

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale put the brakes on a proposal to build a Quik Trip Travel Center with truck stop on Walker Chapel Road.
After weeks of complaints from the people who live in the Chapel Hills neighborhood and opposed a truck stop opening in an empty lot off Walker Chapel Road in Fultondale, the city decided to go in another direction.
Mayor Jim Lowery posted the update on social media Wednesday saying he told Quiktrip Corporations that the city would not support them building a travel center with trucking accommodations at the site.Because of that, Lowery said the company withdrew their proposal.
“It’s not anything against that particular company that was coming in, it’s just that it doesn’t fit that location,” said Lowery.
Traffic and potential crime were the main concerns for neighbors and the city.
As for what could open on the privately owned site, Lowery said the city would be open to ideas.
“We have certain things on the east side of I-65 and this is on the West side of I-65 and we haven’t started developing that yet. So, their area is zoned commercial at an off-ramp so we’re looking at everything open minded,” said Lowery.
Some of the ideas from neighbors were restaurants, a community center, or a specialized auto store.
