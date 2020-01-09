FIRST ALERT Weather Day issued for Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday, January 11th will be a FIRST ALERT Weather Day.
The primary threat is strong gusty winds associated with an approaching front. Winds could exceed 50 mph with a line of storms. We have a secondary threat that includes tornadoes. The greatest risk for tornadoes is in South Alabama, but could reach areas south of I-20 in our viewing area.
Timeline: 10 a.m. arrival in West Alabama
12 p.m. arrival Birmingham/Hoover/I-65
2 p.m. arrival in East Alabama
Storms should clear the entire state between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Threat: 1) Damaging winds over 50 mph
2) Possible tornadoes - south of I-20 with threat extending all the way to Gulf Coast.
3) Down trees and power outages
4) Some flooding between Friday and Tuesday. Areas could receive an additional 3+ inches of rainfall.
I think the greatest chance for severe weather in our area could include Greene, Bibb, Hale, Chilton, Southern Shelby, and Coosa Counties. The majority of our viewers will receive heavy rain and gusty winds Saturday.
This is based on the latest high resolution data arriving this morning. I do see this as more of a high wind threat than tornadoes, but keep in mind straight line winds can do considerable damage.
