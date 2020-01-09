FIRST ALERT: Severe storms could arrive late Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! We are starting the day with temperatures in the 30s. You will need to grab a coat before you walk out the door. We are going to enjoy one more day of dry weather before unsettled weather moves in tomorrow and Saturday. Clouds will likely increase throughout the day. By this afternoon and evening, we will likely see a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-60s. It will be breezy at times today with southeast winds at 10-15 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Over the next couple of days, get ready for breezy conditions as the system to our west develops. Winds will remain breezy with southeast winds tonight and tomorrow at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. By Friday night and into Saturday morning, wind speeds will likely increase to 15-25 mph with gusts around 35-40 mph. It is possible that we could see a wind advisory for most of Central Alabama before the main line of severe storms move through on Saturday. With recent rainfall and a saturated ground, it probably won’t take a lot of wind to knock a few trees over with wind gusts that high. Sporadic power outages can’t be ruled out prior to the main event. It is going to be important that you have all electronic devices charged Saturday morning.
RAIN MOVES IN FRIDAY: Rain chances will likely increase tomorrow afternoon and evening as southeasterly winds bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We could see a few embedded thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Showers will be off an on with the highest coverage along and west of I-65. Rainfall totals for tomorrow into Saturday could add up around 1-3 inches for most of Central Alabama. We will have to monitor local rivers and for the potential to see flooding through the weekend and into next week.
FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE STORMS SATURDAY: Severe weather is looking likely as we head into Saturday morning. Models are starting to agree that a squall line will develop Friday night and move into Mississippi early Saturday morning. Latest models have slowed down the forward progression a little showing the earliest arrival time after 9 a.m. in far west Alabama. A few models are hinting it could be slightly later with an arrival time around noon. The later the line arrives, the higher chances our severe weather ramps up due to more unstable air moving into the state. The main line of storms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 to 70 mph along with a few embedded tornadoes. The greatest risk for tornadoes will likely occur south of I-20 where we will see the highest concentration of unstable air. It is along and south of I-22 and I-20 where an enhanced risk for severe storms has been issued from the Storm Prediction Center. Everyone in Central Alabama will be at risk for all modes of severe weather including the small chance for large hail if discrete (individual storms) form. It remains to be seen if supercell storms can fire up ahead of the main line. If they do, the tornado threat will likely go up. We think the storms will be coming to an end by 8 p.m. Saturday.
WHAT TO DO: We want you to be prepared for Saturday’s severe weather. You need to have a plan B on where you should go if a warning is issued. Figure out your safe spot. Make sure it is away from windows, on the lowest floor, and towards the center of your home. If you live in a mobile home, you’ll need to figure out a way to get out to find a sturdier structure. Make sure you have a plan to protect your pets as well. We also encourage you to find multiple ways to receive weather updates. Make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is working properly and has a fresh set of batteries. Finally, make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for updates.
SUNDAY: Once the line of storms move through Saturday, temperatures will turn cooler with morning lows in the 40s Sunday. We’ll stay dry Sunday, but moisture will begin to surge northwards from South Alabama Sunday night into Monday morning. Highs Sunday will likely climb into the lower 60s.
RAINY PATTERN NEXT WEEK: Models disagree on timing and placement of rain chances going into next week. We will introduce rain chances Monday through Friday with the best chance for rain likely occurring on Monday. We could easily see 3-5 inches of rain over the next seven days. Flooding will be a major concern not only in Alabama, but for a good bit of the Southeast. Temperatures will also remain very warm with highs in the 60s. There’s a hint we could turn colder by the end of next week.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a great Thursday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.