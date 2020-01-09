FIRST ALERT: Severe storms could arrive late Saturday morning

FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE STORMS SATURDAY: Severe weather is looking likely as we head into Saturday morning. Models are starting to agree that a squall line will develop Friday night and move into Mississippi early Saturday morning. Latest models have slowed down the forward progression a little showing the earliest arrival time after 9 a.m. in far west Alabama. A few models are hinting it could be slightly later with an arrival time around noon. The later the line arrives, the higher chances our severe weather ramps up due to more unstable air moving into the state. The main line of storms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 to 70 mph along with a few embedded tornadoes. The greatest risk for tornadoes will likely occur south of I-20 where we will see the highest concentration of unstable air. It is along and south of I-22 and I-20 where an enhanced risk for severe storms has been issued from the Storm Prediction Center. Everyone in Central Alabama will be at risk for all modes of severe weather including the small chance for large hail if discrete (individual storms) form. It remains to be seen if supercell storms can fire up ahead of the main line. If they do, the tornado threat will likely go up. We think the storms will be coming to an end by 8 p.m. Saturday.