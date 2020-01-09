Economic growth in pockets of Birmingham, some areas feel left out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are pockets of economic growth across the city of Birmingham, but some community members hope it will spread to all parts of the city.
In the last few months, southwest Birmingham has experienced significant growth and there are plans for more growth. People near 5 Points West say they don’t want to be left out.
The Publix sign on Lakeshore Parkway welcomes customers and future business owners.
“So, not only does the grocery store come, but also other developments. I know right now they’re working on a cleaners that’s coming soon, a hair care facility. So, I’m just excited about the growth for the area," said Wardine Alexander, District 7 Councilor.
The grocery store is an anchor for growth in Lakeshore Pavilion, but really that part of southwest Birmingham is a magnet for business.
“The Luxe Cinema, which has one of the largest theater screens in the city of Birmingham. We have a new hotel in the area and of course the new Cookout," said Alexander.
City leaders say the businesses are a short drive for people at Samford and UAB, so the area is busy. But community members in 5 Points West say they’re ready to spend money too.
“Business come over here they don’t have to worry about not having the revenue because we have quite a few people who live here,” said Dora Sims, Neighborhood President.
People who live in 5 Points West had high hopes for Birmingham’s Crossplex Village when it opened over a year ago, but the sign at the entrance is still waiting to be filled with new business logos.
“Probably have not marketed the area in the way that it should because I can’t see any difference," said Sims.
Sims says she hopes the Crossplex could still serve as that anchor for growth and the city will work to replicate some of the economic magic going on in other parts of the city.
“Put some money over here and make 5 Points West the place it needs to be,” said Sims.
Sims is hoping the area will get more family friendly recreation - like a Dave and Buster’s or park, more sit down restaurants, or development strategically around Legion Field.
