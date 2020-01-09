Dirt to soon move on new Fultondale High School

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A location has been decided for the new Fultondale High School. Mayor Jim Lowery says dirt will move in the late spring/early summer 2020.
The new school for grades 7-12 will be at the same location as the current school off of Carson Road.
According to the Jefferson County School District’s website, the new high school will be 160,000 sq ft and have a capacity of 650. The campus will have state of the art classrooms, computer labs, and a media center, along with new athletic and fine art facilities.
Lowery has been a strong advocate for the new school.
“The good news is our children will be able to stay in that building. They are going to build us a high school on the same property. So, we’ll be able to stay in our building until the new building is built,” said Mayor Lowery.
Once students have moved into the new school, Lowery said the current buildings will be renovated and the two Jefferson County International Baccalaureate Schools that are at Shades Valley High School and Pleasant Grove Middle School will be combined into one school at that location.
Lowery says the city will meet the county commission to plan out traffic patterns.
“To make sure all of our entries and exits off of Carson Rd are safe,” said Lowery.
Lowery said the county has plans to widen Carson Rd, add turn lanes and traffic lights.
Both projects together are budgeted to cost a little more than $53 million.
