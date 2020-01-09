D.A.R.E. Program returning to Etowah County schools

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County’s sheriff says he’s bringing the D.A.R.E. Program back into Etowah County Schools.
Sheriff Jonathon Horton says the county’s 13 school resource officers are being trained now to teach the curriculum of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, to the schools they’ll now serve in brand new police vehicles.
The D.A.R.E. logo has begun to pop up on those vehicles.
But the classes won’t start for awhile.
“We’re probably two or three months away from fully implementing it because we have to put every employee, get them re-certified or freshly certified in the D.A.R.E. Program. But it’s something we’re embracing strongly,” Horton told WBRC.
Critics have complained in the past the program wasn’t effective, but Horton disputes that.
Some areas also dropped it because the schools couldn’t spare the class time.
