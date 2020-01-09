Columbiana police see increase in stolen packages

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Columbiana police are warning folks about a big increase in stolen packages.
Police say some ‘grinches’ are still out in full force even though the holidays are over. Investigators say they always see a big increase in this around Christmas, but this year the crime seems to be picking up after Christmas.
Police believe several people are taking advantage of after holiday sales so a lot of packages are coming in.
Police are increasing patrols, but they also want to increase awareness.
Jeff Bowers is Columbiana’s Interim Chief of Police and he says that these crimes have happened all over the city.
“Some of it is people coming from outside the city and some of it is people who live in this area but they know that this area is working town and that people are usually not home at certain days at certain hours things get delivered and it’s an easy,” Bowers explains.
To prevent it, try to schedule a time for your packages or track them.
