Calhoun County jailer accused of giving drugs, tobacco to inmates

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Calhoun County jailer has been fired and arrested for giving drugs and tobacco to jail inmates.
De’Anthony Shears was arrested late yesterday afternoon on multiple counts of promoting jail contraband.
After receiving a tip, investigators say they confronted Shears and he admitted it, but didn’t say why he did it.
He allegedly passed on meth and tobacco.
Shears has been employed since October.
“I hate the fact that this young man decided to do that. But he knew better, he was trained. He knew what he was doing, and I just hate that he made those terrible choices,” said Sheriff Matthew Wade.
Shears is now out on bond.
Wade says six jailers have been arrested for this since he took office four years ago.
