Students show appreciation for law enforcement officers through blood drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Crestline Elementary were able to show appreciation for the men and women in blue, through a blood drive Thursday afternoon.
The school hosted a “Blue Blood Drive” for people to donate blood to the American Red Cross and Concerns of Police Survivors or COPS.
On this National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, educators took the time to teach students about service.
“They’re used to always seeing adults taking on efforts and being able to serve. So I love the opportunity because it just gives them another example of how they can continue to serve,” said Crestline Elementary Principal Christy Christian.
“Just today, I have been inundated with people saying thank you, and loving on me, and just appreciating me. And it just makes me feel so good. It makes my job worth it,” said School Resource Officer Glen White.
Right now, the American Red Cross says there’s a critical need for blood donations.
If you’d like to give blood, click here to find donation locations.
