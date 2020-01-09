Auburn seniors set program record with most wins

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - A season after its first Final Four appearance in program history, Auburn continues setting program records.
The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated Vanderbilt 83-79 Wednesday night to improve to 14-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. The win marks the 88th victory for the Tigers in the last four years, making the Tiger’s senior class the winningest group in program history.
“First of all, start with Austin Wiley making the decision to come here. He could have gone anywhere in the country. These seniors have a chance to have not only the four year, but the three year and the two year. They already have the one year so we have a lot of work to do to get the best two years. That’s the one we’re missing,” said Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl.
Auburn remains undefeated and will host Georgia at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
