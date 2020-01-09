Anniston police investigating shooting death of 18-year-old man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston police are looking for suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.
Officers responded to the 3800 block of Noble Street Wednesday on a shots fired call. They found a white Nissan Altima off the road with an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat.
The victim has been identified as Jumar Sims Jr. of Talladega. He was 18.
Officers were informed there were at least three other people inside the vehicle when it left the road. They were located, questioned and released.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Investigative Division of the Anniston Police Department (256) 240-4000.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.