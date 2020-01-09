American Cancer Society reports cancer death rate makes biggest one-year drop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some very optimistic news coming from the American Cancer Society, the US saw its largest ever single year drop in cancer death rates.
The American Cancer Society reports the drop from 2016 to 2017, was majorly because of a decline in lung cancer deaths, the leading cause of cancer deaths.
Dr. Barry Sleckman, Director of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB said he believes decades of labor and research and utilizing that research to design specific therapies to treat cancers, will continue to bring death rates down.
“This center has a lot of obligations,” he said. “Number one is, to be conducting cutting-edge basic research into understanding of the basis of cancers. But on top of that, it is to now take that information and translate it in real-time to patient care. So that’s extremely important.”
Dr. Sleckman said he predicts the cancer death rate to continue to drop.
For more information on this report, click here.
