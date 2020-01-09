ALDOT monitoring bridge re-opening timeline

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT officials say they are monitoring the timeline for the re-opening of the I-59/20 bridges. There is still an asterisk mark next to that January 21st deadline.
Officials say they will have a better idea in about a week on if the bridges will officially open on the 1 year anniversary. One of the big factors is weather. Birmingham just had lots of rain and the weather team is tracking severe weather this weekend.
That bridge work has pushed traffic onto other roadways and ALDOT plans to do maintenance work on some with special attention on Carraway Blvd.
“Carraway has already been programmed to be resurfaced. It will be resurfaced to 12th Avenue as part of the project and from 12th to Finley Blvd will be surfaced as a maintenance resurfacing project next summer also,” said DeJarvis Leonard, ALDOT.
The priority of course is getting the bridge open. The other major detour I-459 isn’t included in this bridge maintenance project because it’s had work done in the last few years, but could be resurfaced in the future.
