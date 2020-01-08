Whole Foods in Hoover is closing

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Whole Foods Market in Hoover is closing.
Employees were notified by the company this week.
Whole Foods Market opened the new store in October 2017 at the Riverchase Village off Montgomery Highway and Lorna Road.
This was the second location in the Birmingham area. The original Whole Foods in the metro is in Mountain Brook.
Whole Foods released this statement:
After careful consideration, Whole Foods Market has decided to close our Hoover, Alabama store and focus on serving the community by renovating our nearby Birmingham location. This decision is not a reflection of our passionate Team Members who have worked so hard to satisfy and delight our Hoover customers. We are working closely with all impacted Team Members and hope to place them in nearby locations or find them other roles within the company.
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato released this statement following the announcement:
We are aware of the announcement by Whole Foods related to their Hoover location. We’re especially grateful that the company is working to find job placement for the employees affected by this decision. This store is in a high-profile location at a major intersection, and we look forward to the next business opportunity that will join the Hoover landscape there. Our staff will be working to help facilitate that process.
