Uber now sends out PIN codes to verify rides

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Uber announces a new safety feature that could give you a little more peace of mind the next time you need a ride. The ride sharing service rolling out PIN codes that will let you know if you’re in the right car.
Uber will send you a four-digit PIN then before you get in the car, the rider will tell the driver that PIN. The driver then enters the code into the app. If everything matches, you will receive a notification on your phone that says "your ride is verified".
Uber tells WBRC this new feature, which you have to opt into, will make the ride from point A to B a lot safer for everyone.
"We see the same stories you do about people getting in the wrong vehicle. We want to try and make sure and this is one of those added layers of verification and safety that you can choose to enable to make sure are getting in the right vehicle,” Andrew Hasbun with Uber said.
You can enable the PIN verification on every ride or just on night trips.
The new safety features comes after a University of South Carolina student was allegedly kidnapped and killed earlier this year when police say she mistakenly got into a car thinking it was her Uber ride.
Watch this video to see how it works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nza3udC73zo&feature=youtu.be
Read more from Uber about safety here: https://www.uber.com/us/en/safety/
